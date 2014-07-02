Two time Emmy Award winning actress Carol Kane is joining the cast of the upcoming Batman origin series “Gotham.” Kane will portray Gertrud Kapelput, the mother of Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin (played by Robin Taylor.) A proud and faded beauty with delusions of grandeur, Gertrud will make her first appearance in the second episode of the season.

Kane is most memorable for her role as Simka Dahblitz-Gravas on television’s Taxi playing the wife of Andy Kaufman’s Latka Gravas character. She most recently appeared in episodes of Anger Management and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“Gotham” will air on Mondays at 8/7c. No premiere date has been announced, but it will most likely be sometime in September. The series stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Camren Bicondova, Clare Foley, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Carol Kane, Sean Pertwee, David Mazouz, Robin Taylor, Erin Richards, Cory Michael Smith, Victoria Cartagena, Jon Beavers, Zabryna Guevara, Rajeev Pahuja, Drew Powell, Brette Taylor, Grayson McCouch, Dean Morris, Emma Terese, Razor Rizzotti, William Andrew Brewer, Joseph Urban, Zivile Kaminskaite, Victor Cruz, Jeremy Sample, Andrew Stewart-Jones, Karen Piczon, Mike Malvagno, Daniel Stewart Sherman and Polly Lee. Bruno Heller wrote the premiere episode based on characters created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Danny Cannon directs.

