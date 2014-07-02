450 SHARES Share Tweet

Sony Classics has debuted a new teaser trailer for the true crime drama “Foxcatcher” starring Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo and Steve Carell. The story follows two Olympic wrestling champion brothers Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) and Dave Schultz (Mark Ruffalo) and their unhealthy relationship with eccentric mentor, coach, benefactor and paranoid schizophrenic multimillionaire John du Pont (Steve Carell.) Check it out!

“Foxcatcher” is scheduled to open on November 14th. The film stars Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, Anthony Michael Hall, Sienna Miller, Vanessa Redgrave, Tara Subkoff, Brett Rice, Roger Callard, Stephanie Garvin, Guy Boyd, Josh Tippey, Corey Jantzen, Lee Perkins, Mark Schultz, Ryan Gunnarson, Yoshi Nakamura, Jesse Jantzen, Richard E. Chapla, Jr. Daniel Hilt, Dan Anders, Samara Lee, Laura Welsh, Laurie Mann, Bradley Walkowiak, Jackson Frazer, Gabrielle Burton, Nicholas Augusta, Cindy Jackson, Chris McCail, Wayne Leya, Francis J. Murphy III, Brian Green, John DeLouis and Zach Kriger. E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman wrote the screenplay, while Bennett Miller directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb