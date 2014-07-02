Excitement has been building for the upcoming series “The Flash.” The CW Network has released another new featurette showcasing more footage from the pilot and includes an interview with star Candice Patton, who plays Iris West. The featurette also profiles Detective Eddie Thawne, played by Rick Cosnett, who may one day become The Flash’s arch nemesis Professor Zoom. Check out the video!

Here is a brief synopsis of the show.

Scientist Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) suffers a freak accident that turns him into a superhero with the power of incredible speed.

“The Flash” is set to debut on Tuesday, October 7th on the CW Network. The series stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, John Wesley Shipp, Stephen Amell, Yoshie Bancroft, Fulvio Cecere, Marc Gaudet, Michelle Harrision, Matthew Robert Kelly, Jennifer Kitchen, Nelson Leis, Rowan Longworth, Demetrice Nguyen, Chad Rook, Troy Rudolph, Patrick Sabongui, Al Sapienza, Eli Shapera, Logan Williams and Brendon Zub. Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg are executive producers along with Jon Wallace who is an associate producer. Greg Berlanti, Gardner Fox, Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg are writing the episodes, while David Nutter (“Arrow”) and Jesse Warn (Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”) direct.

Sources: superherohype, IMDb