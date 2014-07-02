On the heels of casting Devon Aoki (“Sin City”) as Tatsu Yamashiro a.k.a. Katana on the upcoming third season of “Arrow,” actor Karl Yune (“Real Steel”) will play a recurring role as Maseo Yamashiro, Oliver Queen’s Hong Kong handler. Over time, Maseo becomes Queen’s teacher and friend and helps Oliver evolve into the superhero… The Arrow! The characters will be introduced in flashback sequences.

Katana is a highly proficient hand-to-hand combatant and swordswoman, having studied martial arts as a child and later being trained by the samurai Tadashi. From her time with the Outsiders and Batman, she has also developed strong tactical skills.

Katana’s Soultaker sword, along with its non-powered twin, was forged in the 14th century by Muramasa, whose swords were said to be cursed and make those who were evil commit evil acts. It sometimes takes the souls of those it kills, storing them inside the sword, where they can engage in limited communication with whoever wields it. These souls can be reincarnated by the means of a sacred ritual, under which they can be summoned by the person they serve, even if it is against their will.

In addition to the Soultaker, Katana often carries additional weaponry into battle.

Maseo Yamashiro was the husband of the Samurai Katana. They had two children and were childhood sweethearts. Katana picked Maseo over his brother, Takeo Yamashiro, and this angered him. Maseo and his family were later attacked by Takeo and Maseo was killed in the fight, along with the children. This caused Katana to start her superhero life.

Maseo was later revived, along with four other warriors, out of the Soultaker, which is what was used to kill him, so he was forced to help in a plot to kill Katana. He, and the rest of the revived warriors, had to fight the Outsiders on two occasions. He had to fight Katana twice, the first time forcing her to retreat. In the second battle he begged her to kill him and he was killed, once again, by the Soultaker. He then returned back to the realm from which he was summoned.

So, will the television series follow the comic book stories concerning these characters?

You’ll have to tune into the third season of “Arrow,” which premieres on Wednesday, October 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CW Network.

Sources: TVLine, deadline, comicvine, wikipedia