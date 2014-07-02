504 SHARES Share Tweet

Due to licensing issues and legal red tape, this project has been years in the making. Now, you can own all 120 episodes of “Batman: The Complete Television Series,” which aired from 1966 to 1968 on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD. The first promo trailer has made its way online. Check it out!

On Thursday, July 24 at San Diego’s Comic-Con, a panel will be held in Hall H from 6:00-7:00 p.m. featuring Adam West, Burt Ward and everyone’s favorite Catwoman Julie Newmar. The stars will debut exclusive information on the packaging content and footage seen in the box set.

The television series “Batman” aired from January 12, 1966 to March 14, 1968. The series starred Adam West (Bruce Wayne/Batman,) Burt Ward (Dick Grayson/Robin,) Yvonne Craig (Barbara Gordon/Batgirl,) Cesar Romero (The Joker,) Burgess Meredith (The Penguin,) Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt (Catwoman,) Frank Gorshin and John Astin (The Riddler,) George Sanders, Otto Preminger and Eli Wallach (Mr. Freeze,) Victor Buono (King Tut,) Vincent Price (Egghead,) Neil Hamilton (Commissioner Gordon,) Alan Napier (Alfred Pennyworth,) Stafford Repp (Chief Miles O’Hara) and Madge Blake (Harriet Cooper.)

“Batman: The Complete Television Series” will be available for the first time on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD this November (in time for the holidays.)

