373 SHARES Share Tweet

A new actor has joined the cast of Peyton Reed’s “Ant-Man.” David Dastmalchian will play an unspecified role in the super hero feature, which Marvel Studios is keeping super secret. Dastmalchian is probably best known for portraying one of the Joker’s henchmen in “The Dark Knight.” More than likely he will fill the role as a bad guy.

The staple of Dastmalchian’s performances have been on television in such shows as “ER,” “The League,” “Ray Donovan,” “Prisoners” and the cancelled J.J. Abrams’ series “Almost Human.” Dastmalchian won the Courage in Filmmaking Award at this year’s 2014 SXSW Film Festival for writing and starring in “Animals.”

Here is the storyline for Marvel’s action/sci-fi film.

Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas,) protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

“Ant-Man” will begin production sometime this summer.

“Ant-Man” is scheduled for a July 17, 2015 release. The film stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Patrick Wilson, Michael Peña, Corey Stoll, Matt Gerald, Kevin Weisman and David Dastmalchian. Adam McKay wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber and Stan Lee. Peyton Reed directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb