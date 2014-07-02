The popular French/Belgium comic book character Asterix along with his “well covered” sidekick Obelix will have their first CG/3D animated adventure in time for the holidays. The series follows the exploits of a village of indomitable Gauls as they resist Roman occupation. They do so by means of a magic potion, brewed by their druid Getafix using his magic golden sickle, which gives the recipient superhuman strength. Check out the amusing trailer!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Julius Caesar unveils his latest plan to get rid of those indomitable Gauls once and for all. As his army has not been able to crush “the last pocket of resistance,” he decides to try a stealth invasion: civilization delivered to the village gates! He builds a new Rome – The Land of the Gods – around Asterix’s village, pressuring the Gauls to assimilate or vanish. Despite Asterix and Obelix’s plans to stop the construction work, the buildings quickly rise and the Roman citizens start to peacefully invade their surroundings, bringing chaos to Asterix’s village. Could this finally mean victory for Caesar?

“Asterix: The Land of the Gods” will open theatrically in France on November 26th. The film uses the voice talents of Alain Chabat, Laurent Lafitte, Géraldine Nakache, Alexandre Astier, Elie Semoun, Lorant Deutsch, Roger Carel, Florence Foresti, Francois Morel, Artus de Penguern, Lionnel Astier and Baptiste Lecaplain. Alexandre Astier and Louis Clichy direct.

Sources: twitchfilm, wikipedia, IMDb