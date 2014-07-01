Star Wars: Episode VII Spoiler Alert…. According to The Dailymail Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, is set to have a role in the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode VII. Fisher (57) will reprise her role as Princess Leia but Lourd’s role is still unknown at this time although director J.J. Abrams has said to have chosen her to play a younger version of her mother’s character because of their visual similarities.

Personally, I don’t think they look anything alike. Although a flashback scene would be uncharacteristic in a Star Wars movie, this may be the time one has ever been used. Check out the image of Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd below. May the Force be with You!