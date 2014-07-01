600 SHARES Share Tweet

Amazon has listed the Limited Edition Blu-ray Gift Set for Transformers: Age of Extinction which includes Optimus Prime riding on the back of Grimlock as seen in the movie. It’s a hand painted piece that stands about 7.25″ tall and 9″ long. No date has been announced as to when it will be released.

Transformers: Age of Extinction begins after an epic battle that left a great city torn, but with the world saved. As humanity picks up the pieces, a shadowy group reveals itself in an attempt to control the direction of history… while an ancient, powerful new menace sets Earth in its crosshairs. With help from a new cast of humans, Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) and the Autobots rise to meet their most fearsome challenge yet. In an incredible adventure, they are swept up in a war of good and evil, ultimately leading to a climactic battle across the world.