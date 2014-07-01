AMC’S “Breaking Bad” had a terrific run as a series. Three time Emmy Award winning actor Bryan Cranston played Walter White, a schoolteacher turned crystal meth making druglord, who had a befitting death, which satisfied fans around the world. However, never say never, because fans want more. A spinoff series called “Better Call Saul” is waiting in the wings and Cranston stands a chance to bring Walter White back for some guest appearances.

So, how can this be accomplished?

Executive producer Peter Gould says that the new series will feature scenes that move back and forth over several decades, including the era where Walter White cooked and sold his infamous ‘blue sky‘ crystal meth.

Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk and introduced in the second season of “Breaking Bad,” is a wacky criminal defense attorney. He uses low-budget television commercials and print advertisements in Albuquerque, wherein he advertises mainly under the tagline, “Better Call Saul!”

Although Gould wants Cranston to join the show, or at least guest-star, he is adamant that the show will not stand or fall on Walter White’s return. This is what he had to say.

“We want to make a show that stands on its own, is its own story and is a brand extension. We think we have a story that is worth making. … We could never dream of the kind of success that ‘Breaking Bad’ had and the love we got from the fans. But (with ‘Saul’) at a certain point you have to do the best job you can and tell the best story that entertains you, get a good response and hope people like it.”

The bosses at AMC have already ordered a second season of the show says Gould. This is even before the first season airs next year. This is convenient, because he can take his time in developing his characters. He continued.

“It’s tremendous for us because we get to plot out two seasons. And the way we work is similar to ‘Breaking Bad’ as it is very serialized and each episode builds on the last. And that gives us a much bigger canvas to play with.”

“Better Call Saul” will premiere on AMC sometime in early 2015.

