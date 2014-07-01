In the original “Star Wars” film, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) tells Ben “Obi-Wan” Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness,) “I’m never coming back to this planet again.” He says this in reference to his desert home world of Tatooine. In “Return of the Jedi,” Luke did return to the planet to help save his close friend Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from Jabba the Hutt. And for five of the six ‘Star War’ movies in the series, Tatooine has been the location and a hot bed of activity concerning the storyline of the franchise. Now it appears that Tatooine will be part of the storyline for J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Check out the images, which were taken in Dubai, a part of the Arab Emirates. The location is doubling as Tatooine.

As an added bonus, here is an image of actor Harrison Ford (Han Solo) with his broken leg, not ankle, in a cast.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters on December 18, 2015. The film will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd, Harrison Ford, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, Peter Mayhew, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Adam Driver, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Max von Sydow, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Sayed Kassem, Neil Bishop, Billy James Machin and Carlos Pires. Lawrence Kasdan and J.J. Abrams wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. John Williams will return to compose the film’s score. J.J. Abrams directs.

Sources: the chive, IMDb

