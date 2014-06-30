500 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out some of cool stuff San Diego Comic-Con has scheduled from Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment for Saturday, July 26th:

“The Flash” Pilot Screening: Following a full-length screening of “The Flash” pilot, cast and producers will stop running long enough to take the stage.

“Constantine” Exclusive Footage: The enigmatic John Constantine makes his television debut at Comic-Con with footage from the upcoming series, and fans will be treated to a visit from the cast and creative team.

“Arrow” Season Three: “Arrowz’ returns to Comic-Con with never-before-seen teaser footage from the upcoming third season followed by cast and producers taking on fans’ most pointed questions.

“Gotham” – The world premiere of Fox’s pre-Batman series starring Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, and Jada Pinkett Smith.