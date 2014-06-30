The Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund organization took to their Twitter account early this morning to post a picture of Superman himself, actor Henry Cavill. Cavill, in his guise as mild mannered reporter Clark Kent, is a supporter of the organization, which serves retired Royal Marines and their families in the United Kingdom. Check out the image of Cavill as Clark Kent!

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, Ray Fisher, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto, Jason Momoa, Scoot McNairy, Dan Amboyer and George Seder. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: comingsoon, IMDb