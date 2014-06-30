Leaving his Twitter account behind, director Bryan Singer (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) has taken to his new Instagram account to post the first page of the “X-Men: Apocalypse” treatment. As an aside, treatments are similar to a short story before the actual script is written. It is created as presentation material. As a bonus, the new X-Men project will feature the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Check it out!

One wonders about the timing of this treatment. Singer is currently in hot water with the law concerning allegations of sexual abuse. Also, 20th Century Fox is leery about the negative press surrounding Singer and his affiliation with the studio and their cash cow “X-Men” franchise.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is scheduled for a May 27, 2016 release. The film will star Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Evan Peters, Nicholas Hoult and Brendan Pedder (rumored.) Bryan Singer, Michael Dougherty, Dan Harris and Simon Kinberg are writing the script, while Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner will be producers along with Bryan Singer. Singer will also be the executive producer as well as direct.

