Transformers: Age of Extinction Gets the Top Opening of the Year

While many were skeptical of another Michael Bay Transformer movie, the box office numbers prove that Transformers 4 is already an instant success.

Transformers has already gained $1oo million dollars domestically and $201.3 million dollars overseas from 37 markets, which totals out to about 301.3 million dollars, making it the top opening of 2014 so far.

Other than becoming the top opening of 2014, it also became a best ever opening in China, making a $90 million dollar debut.

Transformers beat out “22 Jump Street” (2nd w/ $15,400,000), “How to Train Your Dragon” (3rd w/ $13,100,000), “Think Like a Man Too (4th w/$10,400,000), and”Maleficent” (5th w/ $8,237,000) for this weekend.

Sources: THR, Cinema Blend