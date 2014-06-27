500 SHARES Share Tweet

Filmmaker Sam Raimi (the “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Army of Darkness,” “Oz the Great and Powerful”) will produce and perhaps direct the Afghanistan war drama based on Jake Tapper’s book “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.”

Raimi will supervise the script’s development by writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (both co-wrote “The Fighter.”) Raimi will produce with Rob Tapert (Starz’ “Spartacus” saga), while Paul Merryman co-produces.

The story of “The Outpost” is based on the incident that occurred at Combat Outpost Keating, located in Afghanistan only 14 miles from the Pakistani border, where 53 Americans prevailed against nearly 400 Taliban fighters in a day-long battle on October 3, 2009.

Raimi had this to say about the project.

“’The Outpost’ is an epic story of bravery, courage, and sacrifice of our men in uniform, and is absolutely a picture meant for the big screen. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Tapper is the host of CNN’s “The Lead With Jake Tapper” and chief Washington correspondent for the network.

Source: Variety