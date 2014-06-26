“Hey guys, whats up? Once again it’s your boy Dante (AKA on-line Fighting Game veteran,”Vict0r Freeze”), and I am pumped and ready to give you the latest buzz on the video-game beat!”

Growing up as a lad in the 80’s (don’t judge me), If you were to tell me one day grown-ups would be getting paid actual money and make a “real” living playing video-games, I would have said you were nuts and should seek “professional” help. Flash-forward 20 years or so later and here we are in an era of professional competitive gaming.

and(Major League Gaming) haven’t been around for that long relatively, in the short amount of time of their existence they have given hardcore gamers the career they’ve always dreamed about. There have been video-game contest in the past, but it wasn’t anything resembling any form of organization, and the prize if you were lucky, was maybe $100 (not exactly living like a rockstar).

E-Sports originally got its start in countries like South Korea of all places, and were comprised of a small handful of players who just enjoyed a higher level of competition with like minded gamers. And at the time, demographically the viewer-ship was more or less about 96% male dominated. Now days, the competition community has gotten bigger, and you will see a much larger female audience. And those same players of RTS (Real Time Strategy) games like League of Legends, DOTA, and Starcraft, not to mention MMO games like, World of Warcraft, are now selling out gaming competitions at venues like the Staple Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Going to the “Live” tournaments aren’t just for those who want to play. This has become a community event. Fans of these games and its heroes have added to the popularity of professional gaming. Having attended the E-Sports panel last month at Wondercon 2014 in Anaheim, California, I was able to hear from some of the Professionals in the field about the current status and future of competitive gaming. Some recognizable names like Eric Abramian, World of Warcraft veteran, and leader of the #2 ranked “Blood Legion” guild that happens to be sponsored by gaming computer company, Razer! The advice he gave was simply this:

He along with the other panelist went on to say that the good news is, competitive gaming is only getting bigger, and hopefully will reach different genres like “fighting games” and “sports” games. (Being a “fighting game enthusiast”, I know fighting games do have organized competitive tournaments like EVO, but, they are for the most part much smaller than RTS and MMO tournaments).