Wrapping up production on the horror film “Crimson Peak” in Toronto, Canada, director Guillermo del Toro took time out of his busy schedule to record a message exclusively for Legendary Pictures’ fans or should I say “Pacific Rim” fans. Check it out!

So, what are fans getting? A new animated series, a comic book series and last but not least a “Pacific Rim” sequel, which will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D on April 7, 2017. The director stated he will team up with writers Travis Beacham (“Pacific Rim”) and Zak Penn (“The Incredible Hulk,” “X-Men: Last Stand”) to bring audiences more Kaiju, more Jaegers and more battles. Stay tuned and let the countdown clock begin!

Source: Legendary Pictures