A new trailer for the PlayStation 3’s exclusive Godzilla video game has been released. In it The King of the Monsters is using his atomic breath and strength to destroy everything in his path.

Noe that’s the Godzilla we love.

Bandai Namco Games is announcing on Thursday that it will release the PlayStation 3 game Godzilla in Japan this winter. The action game lets you play the monster itself against human civilization, as you clear missions by destroying buildings and weapons. The game will recreate the look oftokusatsu (special effects) movies, including signature tokusatsu camera angles and gunpowder explosions, with the latest graphics.

Famitsu magazine describes a backstory that takes its cues from TOHO’s first Godzilla movies: Godzilla, who appeared in Tokyo in 1954 and was brought down by the secret weapon Oxygen Destroyer, has somehow made landfall again. The player must destroy buildings in the stage with Godzilla’s iconic attacks. The game will also have the 2014 American version of Godzilla from Gareth Edwards and Legendary Pictures.