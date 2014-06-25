Search
Breaking News
Featured
Move Over Bat-Signal Here Comes THE FLASH-Signal
Louis Love
August 18, 2015
Featured
,
News
,
TV
159
Recent
Fan Conventions for 2017 Comic Book Sci-Fi Horror And More!
Robert Garcia
January 17, 2017
Hugh Jackman Releases The Official Synopsis For LOGAN
Nuke The Fridge
January 16, 2017
New Friday the 13th The Video Game trailer shows off Jason’s morph ability.
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 16, 2017
STAR WARS Weekly Report: Celebration Orlando Han Solo Movie STAR WARS Ep VIII News And More!
Robert Garcia
January 13, 2017
New K95 RGB Keyboard by Corsair Release Date, Details & More Here.
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 12, 2017
You Are Invited To A Free xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE Party This Friday!
Nuke The Fridge
January 11, 2017
Trailers
Random
Are You Ready? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 Trailer is Here!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
October 8, 2016
Featured
,
Trailers
244
Recent
New Promo For Next Week’s GOTHAM
Nuke The Fridge
January 16, 2017
New Friday the 13th The Video Game trailer shows off Jason’s morph ability.
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 16, 2017
xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE- Guess Who’s Back?
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
January 12, 2017
Check Out The CHIPS Movie Trailer!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
January 12, 2017
Pixar’s CARS 3 Extended Sneak Peak Trailer!
Robert Garcia
January 9, 2017
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Gets a New TV Spot & Poster!
Nuke The Fridge
January 9, 2017
Exclusives
Featured
Exclusive TROLLS Interview With Kunal Nayyar!
Louis Love
November 2, 2016
Exclusive
,
Featured
,
Interviews
Recent
Exclusive: Stacy Title and Trevor Macy on THE BYE BYE MAN
Nuke The Fridge
January 12, 2017
Exclusive: Carrie-Anne Moss & Douglas Smith on THE BYE BYE MAN
Louis Love
January 12, 2017
Burt Dalton on the Visual Effects of DEEPWATER HORIZON
Nuke The Fridge
January 6, 2017
(Spoilers) ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive: Gareth Edwards on ‘The Journal Of The Whills’
Louis Love
December 15, 2016
Exclusive Interview: David Zayas on Hulu’s SHUT EYE
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Matt Baiamonte on Training Matt Damon for JASON BOURNE
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Reviews
Random
Must Watch – ‘NTF’s Weekly Run Down’ Episode One Part Two!
Nuke The Fridge
January 31, 2012
Exclusive
,
Reviews
,
Videos
375
Recent
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review!
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Reaction to 28 minutes of ROGUE ONE
Louis Love
December 11, 2016
STORKS Movie Review: The heart and soul of the film delivers!
Robert Garcia
September 22, 2016
CRIMINAL Blu-ray Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 11, 2016
264
THE LEVENGER TAPES DVD Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 1, 2016
3
CODE OF HONOR Blu-ray Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 1, 2016
1
Giveaways
Random
Win Passes to The Premiere of NO MANCHES FRIDA in HOLLYWOOD
Nuke The Fridge
August 19, 2016
Giveaway
Recent
Free Premiere Pass To xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
Nuke The Fridge
January 16, 2017
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER Premiere Tickets Giveaway!
Nuke The Fridge
January 16, 2017
Free Advance Screening Passes to xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE in Many United States Cities!
Nuke The Fridge
January 15, 2017
Win Passes to the LA premiere of xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
Nuke The Fridge
January 15, 2017
Win Advance Screening Passes to RINGS in Los Angeles
Nuke The Fridge
January 15, 2017
Win Advance Screening Passes to XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE in SAN JOSE
Nuke The Fridge
January 15, 2017
NUKE THE FRIDGE CON 2016
Breaking
Nintendo Switch will launch with 2 million units worldwide, pre-orders already sold out
Fan Conventions for 2017 Comic Book Sci-Fi Horror And More!
Free Premiere Pass To xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
New Promo For Next Week's GOTHAM
Home
News
Official Character Posters for Fox’s GOTHAM
Nuke The Fridge
June 25, 2014
News
289