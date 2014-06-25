web analytics
The CW has put out their fall line up schedule, and it shows that their schedule will do heavy promotion for its brand new DC series, “Flash.”

Here is CW’s fall schedule:

Monday, Sept. 29
8:00-10:00pm             iHeartRadio Festival Night 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30
8:00-10:00pm             iHeartRadio Festival Night 2

Wednesday, Oct. 1
8:00-9:00pm               Arrow (Encore, “The Scientist” with Barry Allen)
9:00-10:00pm             Arrow (Encore, “Three Ghosts” with Barry Allen)

Thursday, Oct. 2
8:00-9:00pm               The Vampire Diaries (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm             Reign (Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 6
8:00-9:00pm               The Originals (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm             Supernatural (Retrospective Special)

Tuesday, Oct. 7
8:00-9:00pm               The Flash (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm             Supernatural (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 8
8:00-9:00pm               Arrow (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm             The Flash (Premiere Encore)

Monday, Oct. 13
8:00-9:00pm               The Originals
9:00-10:00pm             Jane the Virgin (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 15
8:00-9:00pm               Arrow
9:00-10:00pm             The Flash (Episode Two Encore)

Friday, Oct. 17
8:00-9:00pm               Jane the Virgin (Premiere Encore)
9:00-10:00pm             America’s Next Top Model (Cycle 21)

Wednesday, Oct. 22
8:00-9:00pm               Arrow
9:00-10:00pm             The 100 (Season Premiere)

As you can see, CW will be running encore episodes of not only the “Flash” series but also the “Arrow” episodes in which Barry Allen aka the Flash, made appearances in. This is a good strategy by the network to get ratings and to make sure viewers will get multiple chances to watch the series, just in case they missed out on the episodes the first time around.

The “Flash” series debuts Tuesday Oct. 7. The series will star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, Stephen Amell, Michelle Harrison, and John Wesley Shipp (the original 90’s Flash).

Sources: THR, CW

