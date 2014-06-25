633 SHARES Share Tweet

The Green Lantern, Wonder Women, The Flash, Aquaman, Batman and Superman FAN MADE posters for BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE hit the web.

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice is directed by Zack Snyder, written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer. The film stars: Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent and Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The cast also includes: Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Diane Lane as Ma Kent, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. The movie hits theaters May 6, 2016.

Source: Via Young And The Justiice, Comic Book Movie

