With a film like “World War Z” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead” gathering so much attention due to their undead subject matter, the Science Channel’s Emmy ®- nominated hit series THROUGH THE WORMHOLE with MORGAN FREEMAN will cover this controversial topic and investigate the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.

Here is a brief description of the episode, which will air on Wednesday, June 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

It is a nightmare that has stalked us for centuries: hordes of human beings transformed into mindless, cannibalistic monsters. Could this civilization-ending nightmare become reality? Scientists have discovered pathogens that turn insects into the walking dead. New strains of viruses are attacking humans every day. Mathematicians have calculated the likelihood of surviving a zombie virus outbreak: they’re not hopeful. Now neuroscientists are discovering how easy it is for us to lose conscious control of our bodies. Are we at risk of becoming puppets? And if we are already in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, would we know it? To tantalize your curiosity, here is a clip from the episode.

THROUGH THE WORMHOLE with MORGAN FREEMAN will kick off its fifth season World Premiere on June 25th on the Science Channel. The program will air at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The eight new episodes for this season will cover such controversial topics as: the possibility of a zombie apocalypse, could poverty be genetic, and how to crush a superpower. The show guarantees to break down the walls of conventional television to investigate the puzzles that captivate us all.

Sources: Discovery Channel, Science Channel

