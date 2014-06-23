Earlier today, Nuke the Fridge posted an article regarding Paramount Pictures asking fans to vote (via Twitter) for their favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Well, the first one is no surprise. The overwhelming fan favorite is Team Leonardo with Team Michelangelo coming in a close second. Check out the turtles!

Here is the storyline for the action/adventure/comedy.

Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder (William Fichtner) and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April O’Neil and her cameraman Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett) to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” will hit theaters on August 8th. The film stars Megan Fox, William Fichtner, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher, Will Arnett, Johnny Knoxville, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Shalhoub, Jeremy Howard, Abby Elliott, Minae Noji, Pete Ploszek, Ami Sheth, Malina Weissman, Michelle Guo, Tony Repinski, Canden Jackson, Joanna Pallante, K. Todd Freeman, Matthew Andrews, Chris Brewster, Alexander Jameson, Staci Lawrence, Alison Fernandez, Jon Komp Shin, Raquel Merediz, Tobin Mitnick, Casey Roberts, Brian Matthews, Kelli Wilcoxen, Stephon Fuller, Greg Duncan, Ardeshir Radpour, Tory N. Thompson, Joseph Paul Kennedy, Venida Evans, Darren Andrew Nash, Sam Ibram, Stephen Sapienza, Braeson Herold, William Popp, Dennis Lauricella, Tyler Peyton and Steve Fogelman. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Evan Daugherty wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Jonathan Liebesman directs.

Source: turtlereveal.com