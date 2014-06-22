It has long been rumored that actor Nathan Fillion would cameo in Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Latino Review reported that Fillion would portray Richard Rider a.k.a. the super hero Nova. Director James Gunn is denying these reports, but after constant badgering by fans, he has reluctantly admitted that his long time friend will be in the film.

James Gunn@JamesGunn · Jun 21

The rumors of my pal @NathanFillion playing Nova in #guardiansofthegalaxy have been greatly (and entirely) exaggerated. Sorry, humans.

One fan pushed for the truth about the cameo, which made Gunn respond immediately.

James Gunn@JamesGunn · Jun 21

“@burnettski92: @NathanFillion Just what you’d say if you wanted to keep his appearance a surprise.” I would never & have never lied to fans

It appears Gunn wants to keep his truthful reputation intact. He finally caved and confirmed that Fillion will indeed be in the film, just not as Nova.

James Gunn@JamesGunn · Jun 21

“@STARS_TyranT: Are the rumours true that he has some part in the film?” @nathanfillion has a very small fun cameo he did as a favor to me.

Since Fillion will have a cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” who or what will he play?

Fillion is best known for playing Captain Malcolm ‘Mal’ Reynolds in filmmaker Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” television series. He portrayed Bill Pardy in James Gunn’s 2006 horror film “Slither.” Currently, he is the lead on the ABC television series “Castle.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will arrive in theaters on August 1st. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Ophelia Lovibond, Laura Haddock, Djimon Hounsou, Peter Serafinowicz, Gregg Henry, Melia Kreiling, Emmett Scanlan, Tomas Arana, Ralph Ineson, Lloyd Kaufman, Sean Gunn, Spencer Wilding, John Brotherton, Tom Proctor, Deborah Rosan, Enzo Cilenti, Joelle Koissi, Leila Wong, Ronan Summers, Serhat Metin, Alexis Rodney, Stephen Blackehart, Robert Firth, Stephen McDade, Joanna Chamberlain, Janis Ahern, Matthew David McCarthy, Rafael Pereira-Edwards, Josie Keck, Habib Anibaba and Nathan Fillion (cameo.) Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel comic book by the same name created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Sources: Latino Review, James Gunn via Twitter, IMDb