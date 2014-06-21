650 SHARES Share Tweet

Straight Outta Compton is a biopic about the most notorious rap group to come out of the gangster rap area, the N.W.A.

In this pic above, we have rapper turned film star, Ice Cube at the top left, with his son O’Shea Jackson Jr. who will be playing the younger version of his father. In the top middle is the director of the film F. Gary Gray. Below him is Jason Mitchell, who will be playing the late Eazy-E. On the top right we have rap mogul and newest apple employee, Dr. Dre. Underneath Dre is Corey Hawkins, who will play the young Dr. Dre.

“Straight Outta Compton,” was the name of the group’s first studio album, as well as their first hit song. They were also known for other songs such as “F*** the Police” and “Gangsta Gangsta.” The group split up after allegations that Eaze-E signed away the rest of the group’s contracts, while retaining some of their publishing rights. Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Eazy-E, all went on to have very successful solo careers.

Straight Outta Compton hits theaters August 14, 2015.