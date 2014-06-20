More images from the set in Michigan of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” have leaked. This time we get a clear image of the LexCorp helicopter, the company’s logo and more.

@HenryCavillNews Here are some more wide shots for reference! The other chopper had a camera mounted on the front 🙂 pic.twitter.com/k3NukbX6Kw — Joe Stoiko (@JStoix) June 20, 2014