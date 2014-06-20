More images from the set in Michigan of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” have leaked. This time we get a clear image of the LexCorp helicopter, the company’s logo and more.
@HenryCavillNews Here are some more wide shots for reference! The other chopper had a camera mounted on the front 🙂 pic.twitter.com/k3NukbX6Kw
— Joe Stoiko (@JStoix) June 20, 2014
@HenryCavillNews I saw the #Lexcorp chopper come in for a landing behind the set of #BatmanvsSuperman! No Lex tho 🙁 pic.twitter.com/b6g9jLpqo5
— Joe Stoiko (@JStoix) June 19, 2014