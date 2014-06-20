Marvel’s 13-episode series, “Daredevil,” is coming to Netflix. As the casting continues the latest person to be added to the project is actress Rosario Dawson who’s mostly known for playing Gail in “Sin City.” Dawson joins Charlie Cox, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Although her role is unknown at this time she’s discribled as “a dedicated young woman whose quest to heal the wounds of Hell’s Kitchen brings Matt Murdock unexpectedly crashing into her life, while her own journey forever alters the course of his battle against the injustices of this broken city.”

