For awhile now, we all pretty much assumed that J.J. Abrams would be directing the new Disney Star Wars trilogy. Well now Deadline has some pretty big news. Taking over the directors chair for episode VIII, will be this guy….

Deadline is reporting that Rian Johnson, who has directed some episodes of the hit TV series Breaking Bad and has also written and directed the film Looper, has been hired not only to direct Star Wars: Episode VIII, but will also write the script. Deadline also reports that he will also write and direct episode IX as well, though other reports have said that this is not exactly true.

The Wrap has reported that he will write episode IX but will not direct it.

How do you feel about this news?

