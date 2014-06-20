533 SHARES Share Tweet

Ukrainian-born model, actress and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace,” “Oblivion”) will star in her own feature film entitled “Little Mizz Innocent.” The “Magic City” diva will play an innocent United Nations interpreter caught in a power struggle between the FBI and a criminal dynasty.

Goldove Entertainment’s first major feature is set to begin production this summer in Toronto, the United Kingdom and China.

No release date has been scheduled for “Little Mizz Innocent.” Hudson and Lynda McKoy will produce, while their son Gino McKoy wrote the script. Marc Forby (“Princess Kaiulani”) directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb