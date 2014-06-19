Last week the Hollywood trades announced that Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones and Conan) was set to play Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s anticipated “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” that opens in theaters on May 6 2016. The news was widely excepted as fact even though Warner Bros. has as not issued confirmation. Fast forward to last night where Momoa was a featured guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Show where the actor claimed the casting is simply a rumor.

So what’s the deal? Is he playing Aquaman?

Watch the video interview from the Jimmy Kimmel Show as Kimmel jokes with Momoa about wearing green leotard in the water as Aquaman, Game of Thrones and his project Road to Paloma that stars his wife Lisa Bonet.