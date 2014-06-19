A few details for Marvel‘s “Avengers: Age of Ulton” have emerged via the website JoBlo. The website has posted scene and costume descriptions plus tidbits about Ultron that can be considered spoilers so consider yourself warned if you continue to read.

Here’s what they posted about the film.

SPOILER WARNING!

– According to Kevin Feige, the new Avengers Tower is the largest ever for a Marvel film, featuring a large landing platform and garage for the new Quinjet within a large space that is full of windows, screens, and “techno stuff” but “really chic” with a lab directly in the middle where Stark and Banner work together.

– There will, in fact, be a “party” or “celebratory” scene that will take place early in the film, which we’ve heard rumors of already and is said to be “Stark style” in nature, meaning excessive and over-the-top (IRON MAN 2, anyone?)

– The Quinjet redesign features more chairs to accommodate all Avengers, much like the X-Men‘s Blackbird. The overall design is less military and more sleek with a bigger array of weaponry.

– Black Widow‘s costume update will feature not only the previously reported batons, but her suit is said to be more “TRON-style” in nature with blue lights and electricity around the suit. Her enemies will now receive electric shocks or a “widow’s sting” when she hits them, giving her more of a “superhero” edge amongst her super-powered counterparts.

– More corroboration about Hulk‘s “extendable” pants (dark purple in color) that expand and shrink with his Hulk/Banner transitions and will also feature the Avengers “A” logo on it that adorns all new costumes for the team.

– Stark wears the Mark 43, a suit with less gold on it than IRON MAN 3, but still more than in THE AVENGERS. The chest core reactor will be back to the circular shape favored by director Joss Whedon. The Mark 44 is the Hulkbuster and will be his other suit in the film.

– As reported before, Ultron will be more than just a helmet, with his full face being articulated, including the mouth. All movements from James Spader’s face are used to bring more personality to the villain. The suit mock-up is reminiscent of the weapon that Agent Coulson used to shoot Loki in THE AVENGERS, which was made from the parts of the defeated Destroyer in THOR. The suit is said to have a “red firelight underneath, giving him a kind of ‘Balrog’ effect from LOTR.”

– Ultron will have an army of drones that are similar in appearance to himself, minus the glowing red “energy” effect.

– Similar to other reports, The Vision will be 100 percent Paul Bettany with his face and body all in metallic form, very shiny with gold, red, and green (as well as the yellow cape).