In the wake of voice actor Casey Kasem’s death, Warner Bros. has floated the idea of re-launching a new “Scooby-Doo” film. To date there have been four live action films. The first two movies 2002’s “Scooby-Doo” and 2004’s “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” starred Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Fred,) Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne,) Matthew Lillard (Shaggy) and Linda Cardellini (Velma) as the young detectives. Five years later, a prequel “Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins” and it’s 2010 sequel “Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster” were released direct-to-DVD. The actors comprising the Mystery Machine team in those films were Nick Palatas as Shaggy, Robbie Amell as Fred, Kate Melton as Daphne and Hayley Kiyoko as Velma.

It appears the studio is starting from scratch. Now a new cast and crew will come together to tackle a new mystery. Randall Green will write the screenplay for the live-action comedy adapted from the Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Original producer Charles Roven will return to produce for Atlas Entertainment.

Sources: deadline, wikipedia