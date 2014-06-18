Today at the CineEurope Expo, Paramount Pictures unveiled their schedule of films slated for 2015 and 2016. Paramount’s International Senior Vice-President, Edward Ryan, showcased the studio’s future plans for 2015 and beyond. His presentation included footage from Transformers: Age of Extinction, Hercules, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but then transitioned to plotting out the release plans.

Their 2015 releases include:

1. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

2. Hot Tub Time Machine 2

3. The Gambler (starring Mark Wahlberg)

4. Project Almanac (produced by Michael Bay)

5. Terminator: Genesis (with Arnold Schwarzenegger)

6. Friday the 13th in 3D

7. Mission Impossible 5 (with Tom Cruise)

For 2016, Ryan promised:

1. Transformers 5

2. G.I. Joe 3

3. Star Trek 3 (directed by Roberto Orci)

4. Paranormal Activity 5

5. Ben-Hur (directed by Timur Bekmambetov)

6. Beverly Hills Cop 4 (with Eddie Murphy)

7. Hansel & Gretel 2

The biggest reveals of the showcase is Transformers 5, G.I. Joe 3, Star Trek 3, and Beverly Hills Cop 4, which have been rumored for some time but are now confirmed by Paramount themselves. Expect more news from other studios at CineEurope. Check back to Nuke the Fridge for all your movie news.