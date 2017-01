The website TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles.com has posted a high quality picture of Shredder from the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie. It’s a bit of a different look for the villain then we have seen before and it looks very similar to a Transformer. The film opens in theaters on August 8 and stars Megan Fox, Will Arnett, and Tony Shalhoub.

Check out the image and tell us what you think.