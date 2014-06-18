In the past year, actor/director Kevin Costner has been taking roles mixing lighter material with darker edgier projects. Currently, Costner is in negotiations to star in “Criminal,” which will be directed by Ariel Vromen “The Iceman.” The “Man of Steel” alum will next be seen in the Mike Binder drama “Black and White” and the Disney sports film “McFarland” both of which will be released this year.

“Criminal” centers around a ruthless killer who, rather than spend the rest of his life in prison, chooses to be used in a medical experiment in which the brain of a recently murdered field operative is implanted in his head.

No release date has been announced for the film. Douglas Cook and David Weisberg are writing the screenplay. JC Spink, Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Kevin King are producing, while Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Jason Bloom, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Mark Gill will executive produce. Ariel Vromen directs.

Source: variety