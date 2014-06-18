Using the Eye of Agamotto, it has been revealed to Namtar at Nuke the Fridge that two important pieces of information have been delivered unto this universe regarding Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Doctor Strange” movie. Looking closely at the magical orb, one image reveals that writer Jon Spaihts (“Prometheus”) is in negotiations with Marvel to write the mystical feature, and the second image has disclosed the reason why director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”) is the right person to helm the job. Read on!

Marvel Studios is fast tracking the Phase 3 film “Doctor Strange” and they are negotiating with writer Jon Spaihts to deliver the script. Spaihts is currently working on Universal Pictures’ “The Mummy” remake. He is also crafting a reboot of Walt Disney’s “The Black Hole.” In addition, the rights to his early science-fiction screenplay “Passengers” were sold to the Weinstein Company, with Keanu Reeves and Reese Witherspoon set to star and Brian Kirk “Game of Thrones” hired to direct. So, Spaihts is in high demand at Hollywood’s studios.

Director Scott Derrickson, who is promoting his upcoming horror film “Deliver Us From Evil,” was evasive about questions concerning his directing duties on “Doctor Strange.” In an interview with website JoBlo, he alluded to why he is the right person to handle this particular character and bring the legend of Dr. Stephen Strange to the big screen.

Has the initial announcement about directing the film for Marvel changed your life?

“The only thing that’s changed is my number of Twitter followers. [Laughs] Otherwise everything is pretty much the same.”

What is your relationship to the Doctor Strange comics and the character?

“I think when you consider the work that I’ve done it makes sense that he’d be my favorite comic book character, at least in the Marvel universe. Probably the only comic character in that mainstream world that I’m suited to. I feel such an affinity for the character and the story and the ambition of those comics, especially the original Stan Lee and Steve Ditko “Strange Tales” – I think those are my favorite of all of them. The entire history of the comics is extraordinary.”

How badly did you want to direct this film?

“I wanted it really bad. More than any other project that I’ve gone after, I felt compelled to do everything in my power to get on that project. Genuinely felt like I was the right guy to do it.”

Is the world ready for a “Doctor Strange” film and what is the fan reaction so far?

“I think the nicest surprise for me, the most unexpected surprise, is the positive reaction. Both to me getting the film – I guess I expected the detractors, and they just haven’t been there, it’s all been quite positive. More than that, it’s just the general enthusiasm for Doctor Strange. I think people who know the comic world and the Marvel universe, they all feel the same way I do, which is, “This is the Marvel movie we’re all ready to see now.” This movie needs to exist. The outpouring of excitement that people have shown is the thing I’ve been most pleasantly surprised.”

For those of you who may not know who “Doctor Strange” is, let me enlighten you!

Doctor Stephen Strange is a brilliant but egotistical neurosurgeon who only cares about wealth from his career. However, a car accident damages his hands, shattering the bones. The damage effectively ends his ability to conduct surgery, since his hands now tremble uncontrollably. Too proud to take on a teaching job, Strange desperately begins to search for a way to restore his hands, consulting various doctors, homeopathic treatments and traveling around the world to remote regions for exotic cures, all to no avail.

He exhausts his funds and is reduced to homelessness and is forced to perform “back alley” medical procedures for cash. Depressed and still searching, Strange locates a hermit called the Ancient One (who is actually the Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme) in the Himalayas. The Ancient One refuses to help Strange because of his selfishness, but senses a good side that he attempts to bring to the surface. He fails, but Strange’s goodness appears when he discovers the Ancient One’s disciple, Baron Mordo, attempting to kill the old man. After Strange selflessly thwarts Mordo, (who becomes Strange’s most enduring antagonist,) the Ancient One teaches him the mystic arts.

As the Ancient One’s disciple, Strange encounters the entity Nightmare, and miscellaneous other mystical foes before meeting Dormammu, a warlord from an alternate dimension called the “Dark Dimension.” Strange is aided by a nameless girl, later called Clea, who is eventually revealed to be Dormammu’s niece. When Strange helps a weakened Dormammu drive off the rampaging Mindless Ones and return them to their prison, he is allowed to leave unchallenged.

Dr. Strange first appeared in Marvel Comics’ Strange Tales #110 in July of 1963. The character was created by writer/editor Stan Lee and artist/co-plotter Steve Ditko. Strange has been in a few of his own comic book series since his debut and most recently appeared as a regular character in the New Avengers comic book.

Currently a short list of actors to play the Sorcerer Supreme has come down to Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch and Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is producing.

Now let the Eye of Agamotto pass to someone who knows how to use this mystical item properly!

Namtar out!

Sources: Joblo, deadline, wikipedia