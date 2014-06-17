Does whatever all spiders can…

The upcoming third season of Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man will introduce Miles Morales from the Ultimate comic universe along with several other different variations of Marvel’s Web Slinger. The third season also will explore other parts of the Marvel universe, giving viewers their first look at Ka-Zar of the Savage Land, Cloak & Dagger, Agent Venom, and Amadeus Cho.

USM season three looks like it’s going to parallel Marvel Comics upcoming “Spider-verse” event this Fall. Among the spider variants we’ll see are Iron Spider, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man Noir, and, yes… Spider-Ham! And yeah, that sure looks like Petra Parker as Spider-Girl. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Spider-Man variants on TV, those of you who remember the 90’s animated show may remember when Peter had to lead versions of himself from different dimensions.

Ultimate Spider-Man season three will debut on Disney XD on August 31st.