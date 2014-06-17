This past weekend the Mad Monster Party haunted the Downtown Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. The epic guest list of celebrities included horror icons such as Elvira, Roddy Piper, Brad Dourif, Kane Hodder, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, Nivek Ogre, Lita Ford, Cherie Currie, Gunnar Hansen and much more. The main room was jammed packed with memorabilia, collectors and free giveaways from upcoming films such as Eli Roth’s “Green Inferno” and “Deliver Us From Evil.“ A second ball room hosted several panels, movie screenings, a beauty contest, costume contest and more.



One of the things that remained a standard during the event was the amazing cosplay. Luckily, we had a chance to take a few pictures of the spooky cosplayers that you can see below. Click on the images to enlarge them and don’t forget to click on the Mad Monster Party link to see where the convention will be held next.

http://madmonster.com/

Source: Nuke the Fridge