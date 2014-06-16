850 SHARES Share Tweet

Last week, it was reported that Harrison Ford had injured his ankle on the set of Star Wars: Episode VII. At the time, it was not known what exactly happened except that the door from the iconic ship the Millennium Falcon, had somehow caused the incident. It was also mentioned that he was recovering in a local hospital. Access Hollywood has reported that the Captain of the ship, actually may need to have surgery.

In a statement made from Ben Ford, Harrison’s son, apparently the 71 year old actor could need plates and screws to repair his ankle. It also may mean that the filming may be slightly altered, possibly shooting the actor from the waste up, until he is fully recovered.

We all hope for a light-speed recovery.