A new television spot has debuted for “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” We can finally see the new leader of the Decepticons known as Lockdown. Will he be as cunning and formidable as Megatron? Only time will tell. Enjoy the trailer!

Here is a brief storyline for Paramount Pictures action/adventure/sci-fi film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27th. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Mike Patton (as the voice of Grimlock,) Titus Welliver, Melanie Specht, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Thomas Lennon, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Cleo King, Geng Han, Teresa Daley, Michael Wong, Chanel Celaya, Aaron Lee Wright, Dan Latham, Glenn Keogh, Kristin Miller White, B. Adam Baillio, Saúl Salcedo-Frausto, Jonathan Emond, Lisa Belcher, Ray Lui, Candice Zhao, Byron Li, Frank Welker (as the voice of Galvatron,) John Goodman (as the voice of Hound,) and Ken Watanabe (as the voice of Drift.) Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Source: Paramount Pictures