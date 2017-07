400 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel Studios has released their fifth extended television spot for their upcoming space adventure film “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Check out the characters who make up the core of the team: Gamora, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Drax (the Destroyer) and Groot. Just hit play and have fun!

Written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman

Sources: Marvel Studios, comicbookmovie