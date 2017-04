400 SHARES Share Tweet

After months of negotiations for the part the website Hitfix is reporting that “Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa has been cast for the part of Aquaman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The website also claims that director Zack Snyder has “already finalized his designs for the character so shooting can take place soon.”

So there you have it, Aquaman enters “Batman v Superman.”

What do you think?