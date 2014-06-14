web analytics
All of Nuke The Fridge’s E3 coverage so far…

 

Click on the headlines to view the full story:

Kevin Johnson tries not to look taller using the Occulus Rift.

Our demo from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

David goes all WWII Mark Wahlberg with Sniper Elite 3

Wargaming.net shows us some of their upcoming boat fight extravaganza

World of Tanks comes to the Xbox 360 and there’s a bunch of it left to come

Telltale showed us a side of Pandora we’ve never seen before

Sony’s Project Morpheus looks to dethrone all VR devices

Super Smash Bros takes Kevin back to his early Nintendo days

Activision gives us hands on time with Destiny

Disney Fantasia and Kinect are a perfect match

Our early favorite for game of the decade Batman: Arkham Knight

Our wrap up of Day 1 from E3 2014

Metal Gear Solid 5, your body is not ready

Disney Infinity assembles the Avengers

Our first hands on of the show is The Order:1886

Watch as we surprised one Sony fan by bringing him with us to E3 courtesy of Sony Online Entertainment

We’ve still got our hands on impressions with Mortal Kombat, Sunset Overdrive, EA sports lineup, and Skylanders to come; in addition to our complete wrap up for the show and what it will mean to the rest of 2014. Yes probably some giveaways here or on my twitter

 

