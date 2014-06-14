All of Nuke The Fridge’s E3 coverage so far…
Click on the headlines to view the full story:
Kevin Johnson tries not to look taller using the Occulus Rift.
Our demo from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
David goes all WWII Mark Wahlberg with Sniper Elite 3
Wargaming.net shows us some of their upcoming boat fight extravaganza
World of Tanks comes to the Xbox 360 and there’s a bunch of it left to come
Telltale showed us a side of Pandora we’ve never seen before
Sony’s Project Morpheus looks to dethrone all VR devices
Super Smash Bros takes Kevin back to his early Nintendo days
Activision gives us hands on time with Destiny
Disney Fantasia and Kinect are a perfect match
Our early favorite for game of the decade Batman: Arkham Knight
Our wrap up of Day 1 from E3 2014
Metal Gear Solid 5, your body is not ready
Disney Infinity assembles the Avengers
Our first hands on of the show is The Order:1886
Watch as we surprised one Sony fan by bringing him with us to E3 courtesy of Sony Online Entertainment
PLUS…
As a treat for making it to the bottom of this post here's two codes for the PlayStation Now beta. (First come first served)
We’ve still got our hands on impressions with Mortal Kombat, Sunset Overdrive, EA sports lineup, and Skylanders to come; in addition to our complete wrap up for the show and what it will mean to the rest of 2014. Yes probably some giveaways here or on my twitter.