Branded as an urban sci-fi film meets a psychological thriller, “Isa” promises to surpass any made for Chiller or SyFy Channel original film to date. With multicultural appeal, “Isa” breaks the routine formula given to audiences in such cable features as “Dinocroc,” “Sharktopus,” “Sharknado” and “Monkey’s Paw” and offers something more clever and thought provoking than the average television horror or science fiction film can offer.

Here is the synopsis for NBCUniversal’s Fluency Productions first original movie.

Isa Reyes (Jeanette Samano) is a whiz kid with a bright future until doctors find a chip inside her brain and she is forced to confront the dark secrets of her past. As the chip causes her dreams to merge with reality, Isa is hunted down by a ruthless scientist (Ana Layevska) working on behalf of a Wall Street firm that uses children as human computers. When Isa is captured, her best friend Nataly (Sabi) and security guard Jaime Diaz (Eric Ochoa aka SUPEReeeGO) come to her aid.

“Isa” is scheduled to show on Tuesday, June 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Chiller. The film stars Jeanette Samano, urban pop singer Sabi, YouTube stars Tim Delaghetto and Eric Ochoa, and Primetime/Novela stars Khotan Fernandez and Ana Layevska. José Nestor Marquez wrote the screenplay and directs.

Source: Chiller