Hank Williams was an American singer-songwriter and musician, who in his short career became one of the most significant country music artists and songwriters. Now, “Thor” and “Avengers” actor Tom Hiddleston will portray the country music legend in the upcoming film “I Saw the Light.”

Production on the biopic will begin in Louisiana in October. It is reported the British actor will do his own singing while performing such Williams’ classics as “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Hey Good Lookin’.” The film’s financiers have managed to make a deal with Sony ATV to secure the rights to the Williams’ music catalog.

The film will chronicle Williams’ epic career and the cost it took on his personal life. It is almost uncanny, but Hiddleston bares a striking resemblance to the country music icon.

Rising to prominence as Thor’s evil adopted brother Loki in two Thor films and Joss Whedon’s “Avengers,” Hiddleston has gone on to star in such movies as “Midnight in Paris” and “War Horse.” He is currently filming the Guillermo del Toro horror feature “Crimson Peak” for Legendary Pictures and Universal.

“I Saw the Light” is scheduled for a 2015 release. The film stars Tom Hiddleston. Marc Abraham wrote the script based on the Colin Escott biography of Williams. Aaron L. Gilbert, Brett Ratner, G. Marq Rosell and Marc Abraham will produce. James Packer will executive produce, while Marc Abraham directs.

Williams recorded 35 singles (five released posthumously) that would place in the Top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, including 11 that ranked number one. He died of heart failure at the age of 29 in 1953.

