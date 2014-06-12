On June 27th the fourth film in Michael Bay’s robot saga, “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” opens in theaters everywhere. A large part of these films’ success is the ability of the special effects teams to bring the Autobots and Decepticons to life on the big screen. Yesterday, Nuke the Fridge was both honored and blown away because we were granted an interview with Academy Award winning VFX supervisor Scott Farrar from Industrial Light and Magic.
Yes, we had an Academy Award winning guy from ILM on this site!
Farrar worked on most of the films responsible for making people love movies. His credits include: “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Cocoon,” “Jurassic Park,” “Transformers” and many, many more features.
Press the “PLAY” button to below and listen to Louis Love‘s interview with the legendary VFX supervisor Scott Farrar as he talks about the highly anticipated “Transformers: Age of Extinction” film and much more!
Scott Farrar joined Industrial Light & Magic in 1981 as a camera operator on “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” In 1985, Farrar received an Academy Award® for Best Visual Effects for his work on “Cocoon,” and two years later he was promoted to Visual Effects Supervisor for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” Farrar’s ability to carry out the vision of filmmakers has earned him several additional honors including Oscar® nominations for “Backdraft” in 1991, “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” in 2001 and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in 2005. Farrar earned British Academy Award nominations for his breakthrough work on “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” and his futuristic environments in “Minority Report.” In 2007, he received an Oscar® nomination for Best Visual Effects for his work on “Transformers.” Most recently, Farrar was the Visual Effects Supervisor on “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” which was recognized for Best Visual Effects at the 2011 Hollywood Film Festival. Prior to coming to ILM, Farrar worked as a freelance cameraman in the LA area. In 1975, he was invited to visit the set of the then unknown “Star Wars” and saw the first motion control system in action. Inspired by what he saw, he began work for Robert Abel and Associates, and eventually for Doug Trumbull working on “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” A California native, Farrar received his Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Fine Arts in Theater Design with an emphasis in Film from the University of California at Los Angeles.
Source: Nuke the Fridge (exclusive)