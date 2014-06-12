On June 27th the fourth film in Michael Bay’s robot saga, “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” opens in theaters everywhere. A large part of these films’ success is the ability of the special effects teams to bring the Autobots and Decepticons to life on the big screen. Yesterday, Nuke the Fridge was both honored and blown away because we were granted an interview with Academy Award winning VFX supervisor Scott Farrar from Industrial Light and Magic.

Yes, we had an Academy Award winning guy from ILM on this site!

Farrar worked on most of the films responsible for making people love movies. His credits include: “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Cocoon,” “Jurassic Park,” “Transformers” and many, many more features.

Press the “PLAY” button to below and listen to Louis Love‘s interview with the legendary VFX supervisor Scott Farrar as he talks about the highly anticipated “Transformers: Age of Extinction” film and much more!