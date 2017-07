850 SHARES Share Tweet

The Hollywood Reporter has said that “Harrison Ford sustained an ankle injury during filming today on the set of “Star Wars: Episode VII.” He was taken to a local hospital and is receiving care. Shooting will continue as planned while he recuperates.”

According to one of THR’s sources, the injury was caused by the door of the Millennium Falcon. They didn’t say exactly how as to whether it fell on his ankle or if he slammed into it somehow.

We wish Mr. Ford a speedy recovery.

