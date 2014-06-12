Tank You!

Wargaming recently bought its popular World of Tanks to the Xbox 360 as part of the Games with Gold series on Xbox Live. I got to spend time with some of the Wargaming team and they had a great attitude and pitch for console gamers who might think this is just a simple port.

World of Tanks isn’t just an Xbox 360 translation, it’s built from the ground up to accommodate the limits of the console. On first glance that might make it seem inferior, but in fact these challenges led them to develop an experience that feels unique, while at the same time on par with its PC counterpart . There’s more metal in the game than if Anthrax played Lemmy’s birthday party catered by Black Sabbath. Over 150 authentic mid-20th century tanks from the United States, the United Kingdom, the U.S.S.R. and Germany, with more machines and nations to roll out in future. The tanks all belong to respective classes ranging from Light to Heavy along with artillery units and tank destroyers. World of Tanks also has a progression system that lets players unlock items and customize tanks until they feel as unique as your own car that you wipe with a fine shammy everyday.

Unique to the Xbox 360 edition is the inclusion of dynamic weather that gives every battle the potential to be turned on its ear and just adds flare to the battleground. One of the challenges in taking a PC centric experience to the Xbox live crowd is adapting the multiplayer experience. There’s 15 vs. 15 team battles that let you compete against the world on Xbox Live with friends and parties. These matches can be made in a variety of ways, players could find them selves in different teams of two, three, or even five. Match maker was a heavy focus that presented the challenge of how to balance player’s skill levels, very few PC games have nailed that aspect but World of Tanks put an emphasis on getting this right and are committed to listening to gamer feedback to improve online play going forward.

Wargaming didn’t just port a PC game, they built an Xbox game that brings enjoyable tank combat gameplay that doesn’t exist on console games. With a well of content that isn’t in danger of running dry anytime soon, Xbox gamers are in for months of furious military battles and barn devastation galore.

World of Tanks: Xbox 360 Edition is free to download on Xbox Live, providing unlimited gameplay for Xbox Live Gold members and a 7-day trial for Xbox Live account holders. Find more about Wargaming.net at well… Wargaming.net

We’ve also got some exclusive codes (Thanks to the fine folks at Wargaming.net) for the Tetrarch tank. These are for the Xbox 360 only and as always it’s first come first serve.

