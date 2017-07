550 SHARES Share Tweet

SEGA has unveiled the official trailers for its Sonic Boom video games on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, debuting in the U.S. this November. Sonic Boom is a brand new branch of the Sonic Universe that, in addition to gaming, will include a first-ever CG-animated TV series on Cartoon Network in the U.S. as well as a robust merchandising program anchored by master toy partner TOMY.

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal (working title) 3DS:

